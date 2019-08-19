Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) Share Register?

The big shareholder groups in Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Sunland Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$219m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SDG.

ASX:SDG Ownership Summary, August 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sunland Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Sunland Group does have institutional investors; and they hold 22% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Sunland Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:SDG Income Statement, August 19th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sunland Group. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Sunland Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.