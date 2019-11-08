Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Target Insurance (Holdings) Limited (HKG:6161) Share Register?

Every investor in Target Insurance (Holdings) Limited (HKG:6161) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

With a market capitalization of HK$297m, Target Insurance (Holdings) is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 6161.

SEHK:6161 Ownership Summary, November 8th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Target Insurance (Holdings)?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Target Insurance (Holdings) might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

SEHK:6161 Income Statement, November 8th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Target Insurance (Holdings). We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Target Insurance (Holdings)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.