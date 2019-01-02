Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The TGB Banquets and Hotels Limited (NSE:TGBHOTELS) Share Register?

The big shareholder groups in TGB Banquets and Hotels Limited (NSE:TGBHOTELS) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

TGB Banquets and Hotels is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹473m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about TGBHOTELS.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TGB Banquets and Hotels?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

TGB Banquets and Hotels already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 14% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at TGB Banquets and Hotels’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in TGB Banquets and Hotels. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of TGB Banquets and Hotels

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.