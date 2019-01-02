Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The TGB Banquets and Hotels Limited (NSE:TGBHOTELS) Share Register?

The big shareholder groups in TGB Banquets and Hotels Limited (NSE:TGBHOTELS) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’
TGB Banquets and Hotels is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹473m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about TGBHOTELS.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TGB Banquets and Hotels?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
TGB Banquets and Hotels already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 14% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at TGB Banquets and Hotels’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in TGB Banquets and Hotels. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of TGB Banquets and Hotels
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of TGB Banquets and Hotels Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own ₹240m worth of shares in the ₹473m company. That’s quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
The general public, with a 24% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored. While this group can’t necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Private Company Ownership
It seems that Private Companies own 12%, of the TGBHOTELS stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.
I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.