Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Transmit Entertainment Limited (HKG:1326) Share Register?

Every investor in Transmit Entertainment Limited (HKG:1326) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.
Transmit Entertainment is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$498m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don't own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 1326.
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Transmit Entertainment?
We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.
There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Transmit Entertainment might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in Transmit Entertainment. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of Transmit Entertainment
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Transmit Entertainment Limited. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of HK$498m, that means they have HK$369m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public holds a 26% stake in 1326. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
