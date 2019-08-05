Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE.K) Share Register?

Every investor in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE.K) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Urban One is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$101m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about UONE.K.

Check out our latest analysis for Urban One

NasdaqCM:UONE.K Ownership Summary, August 5th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Urban One?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 28% of Urban One. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Urban One's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:UONE.K Income Statement, August 5th 2019 More

It would appear that 8.6% of Urban One shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Urban One

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.