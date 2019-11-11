Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Africa Oil Corp. (TSE:AOI) Share Register?

The big shareholder groups in Africa Oil Corp. (TSE:AOI) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of CA$646m, Africa Oil is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about AOI.

View our latest analysis for Africa Oil

TSX:AOI Ownership Summary, November 11th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Africa Oil?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Africa Oil does have institutional investors; and they hold 15% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Africa Oil's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

TSX:AOI Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Africa Oil. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Africa Oil

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.