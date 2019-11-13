Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Banca IFIS S.p.A. (BIT:IF) Share Register?

The big shareholder groups in Banca IFIS S.p.A. (BIT:IF) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Banca IFIS isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of €799m, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about IF.

View our latest analysis for Banca IFIS

BIT:IF Ownership Summary, November 13th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Banca IFIS?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Banca IFIS does have institutional investors; and they hold 16% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Banca IFIS, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

BIT:IF Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

Banca IFIS is not owned by hedge funds. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Banca IFIS

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Banca IFIS S.p.A.. It has a market capitalization of just €799m, and insiders have €25m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.