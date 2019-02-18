Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited (HKG:3969) Share Register?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

If you want to know who really controls China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited (HKG:3969), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of HK$55b, China Railway Signal & Communication is rather large. We’d expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 3969.

See our latest analysis for China Railway Signal & Communication

SEHK:3969 Ownership Summary, February 18th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Railway Signal & Communication?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

China Railway Signal & Communication already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 5.4% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at China Railway Signal & Communication’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:3969 Income Statement, February 18th 2019 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in China Railway Signal & Communication. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of China Railway Signal & Communication

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.