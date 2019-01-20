Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Share Register?

If you want to know who really controls The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$161m, Eastern is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about EML.

NasdaqGM:EML Ownership Summary January 20th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eastern?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Eastern already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 57% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Eastern, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGM:EML Income Statement Export January 20th 19 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. It would appear that 9.2% of Eastern shares are controlled by hedge funds. That’s interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Eastern

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.