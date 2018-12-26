Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The I G Petrochemicals Limited (NSE:IGPL) Share Register?

Every investor in I G Petrochemicals Limited (NSE:IGPL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

I G Petrochemicals is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹13b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about IGPL.

NSEI:IGPL Ownership Summary December 26th 18

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About I G Petrochemicals?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

I G Petrochemicals already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 13% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of I G Petrochemicals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:IGPL Income Statement Export December 26th 18

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in I G Petrochemicals. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of I G Petrochemicals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in I G Petrochemicals Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own ₹618m worth of the ₹13b company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but I usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.