Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA) Share Register?

Every investor in Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$962m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about GMA.

Check out our latest analysis for Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

ASX:GMA Ownership Summary January 21st 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia does have institutional investors; and they hold 28% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

ASX:GMA Income Statement Export January 21st 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.