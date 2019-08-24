Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Share Register?

A look at the shareholders of GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

GUD Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$797m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about GUD.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GUD Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that GUD Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold 32% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see GUD Holdings's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in GUD Holdings. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of GUD Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.