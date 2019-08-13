Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) Share Register?

If you want to know who really controls NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$294m, NeoPhotonics is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about NPTN.

See our latest analysis for NeoPhotonics

NYSE:NPTN Ownership Summary, August 13th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About NeoPhotonics?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that NeoPhotonics does have institutional investors; and they hold 80% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see NeoPhotonics's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NYSE:NPTN Income Statement, August 13th 2019 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. NeoPhotonics is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of NeoPhotonics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.