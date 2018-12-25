Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Share Register?

The big shareholder groups in Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Novus Therapeutics is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$23m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about NVUS.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Novus Therapeutics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Novus Therapeutics does have institutional investors; and they hold 26% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Novus Therapeutics’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Novus Therapeutics. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Novus Therapeutics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.