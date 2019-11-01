Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Regal Real Estate Investment Trust (HKG:1881) Share Register?

If you want to know who really controls Regal Real Estate Investment Trust (HKG:1881), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of HK$6.0b, Regal Real Estate Investment Trust is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 1881.

View our latest analysis for Regal Real Estate Investment Trust

SEHK:1881 Ownership Summary, November 1st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Regal Real Estate Investment Trust?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Regal Real Estate Investment Trust does have institutional investors; and they hold 8.0% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:1881 Income Statement, November 1st 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Regal Real Estate Investment Trust. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.