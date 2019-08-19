Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Share Register?

A look at the shareholders of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Secure Energy Services is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CA$962m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about SES.

Check out our latest analysis for Secure Energy Services

TSX:SES Ownership Summary, August 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Secure Energy Services?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Secure Energy Services does have institutional investors; and they hold 60% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Secure Energy Services's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

TSX:SES Income Statement, August 19th 2019 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Secure Energy Services is not owned by hedge funds. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Secure Energy Services

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.