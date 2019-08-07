Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The SITI Networks Limited (NSE:SITINET) Share Register?

If you want to know who really controls SITI Networks Limited (NSE:SITINET), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

SITI Networks is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹1.7b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SITINET.

View our latest analysis for SITI Networks

NSEI:SITINET Ownership Summary, August 7th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SITI Networks?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that SITI Networks does have institutional investors; and they hold 10% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at SITI Networks's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NSEI:SITINET Income Statement, August 7th 2019 More

SITI Networks is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of SITI Networks

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.