Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Share Register?

Every investor in Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Tassal Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$883m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about TGR.

See our latest analysis for Tassal Group

ASX:TGR Ownership Summary, November 17th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tassal Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 30% of Tassal Group. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Tassal Group's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:TGR Income Statement, November 17th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Tassal Group. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Tassal Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.