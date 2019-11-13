Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Share Register?

The big shareholder groups in Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of CA$4.2b, Yamana Gold is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about YRI.

TSX:YRI Ownership Summary, November 13th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Yamana Gold?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 47% of Yamana Gold. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Yamana Gold, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

TSX:YRI Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

Yamana Gold is not owned by hedge funds. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Yamana Gold

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that Yamana Gold Inc. insiders own under 1% of the company. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own CA$23m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.