My Take: If you see something, say something

Do you ever have that moment when you hear something and it stops you in your tracks? Brings up a memory that you just have to get down on paper?

I listen to true crime podcasts a lot of the time while I work. I work full time from home and in place of the normal hum of a full office, I either listen to audio books, shows or podcasts.

This particular day I was listening to an episode of “Inhuman: A True Crime Podcast,” and t he episode was about a woman and her unborn child who unfortunately lost their lives due to domestic violence at the hands of their husband/father.

This story struck a nerve for me for many reasons.

The first was that it took place very close to where I used to live on the east side of Michigan and I worked for one of the media outlets mentioned in the episode. Second, I know all too well the toll that domestic violence can take on a person, having seen my mom suffer from it at the hands of a relative when I was younger.

Ever since then, it has been something that I have been very sensitive to. One night while I was living out east, I had the chance to step in and help stop someone’s suffering.

I was laying in my bed, eating some popcorn and watching Netflix after a long night at work. I was a page designer at the local paper and worked second shift, so it was normal for me to still be awake at 1 a.m.

I started to hear some faint yelling and after muting the TV, I could tell it was coming from the apartment next door. I ran into my bathroom and put my ear to the wall to see if I could hear more of what was going on.

Now, I wasn’t doing this to be nosey, I just wanted to make sure it didn’t get out of hand, which unfortunately, it did.

After listening for only a few minutes, I could hear the man in the apartment being very verbally abusive to the woman. Once I heard the woman scream out to the man to stop hurting her, I dashed back to my bedroom to grab my cellphone and for some reason went and hid in my closet to call 911.

I told the dispatchers what was going on and they said they would send someone right over. Within minutes I could see the patrol car coming down the drive behind my building, heading for our parking lot on the other side. The man in the other apartment must have been near his window because as soon as I saw the car, the yelling in the apartment stopped.

I learned later that the man had threatened the woman to hide in the bedroom and stay silent. He thought that if the police came and no one answered the door, they would go away. Being that this was a domestic violence/welfare check, that was not the case.

After knocking and yelling that it was the police, the property manager was called to get the master key for the door. Even after the police told the couple inside that that was what they were going to do, they did not come out.

Eventually police made their way into the apartment and shortly after the man was arrested on an outstanding warrant as well as suspected domestic violence. He went out kicking and screaming the whole way wearing nothing but a pair of boxers, which I thought was weirdly fitting for someone who was trying to be so intimidating. One officer stayed to talk to my neighbor, while the other took my statement.

It was a few days before I saw my neighbor again and to be honest, I was really nervous about what she was going to say. The police had told me she knew I was the one that called and I could only guess what her reaction was going to be. I never expected the story she would tell me.

Turns out the pair had lived in that apartment together for 10 years and I was the first person who had ever called the police, even though she knew this was not the first time neighbors had heard one of their fights that had gotten out of hand. She had tried to leave many times before, but the boyfriend always overpowered her and she didn’t have the confidence to do it herself. By the end of the story we were both in tears. I will never forget when she said this to me, “Thank you for saving my life.” One of her fears was that one fight would go too far and that he would kill her. She knew that it was something that he would have been capable of.

The boyfriend was not allowed back in the apartment and she took out a restraining order against him. I never saw the man again.

When I moved out about a year later, she again was in tears thanking me for what I did that night. Truly, I didn’t need to be thanked because I feel like that is just what any good person should do if they hear or see something. She has since moved back home to Ohio to be closer to her family, something she has wanted to do for years, but the boyfriend always threatened and guilt tripped her when she mentioned it. We still keep in touch and every year on my birthday she thanks me again.

Why am I saying all of this?

Like the hosts of the podcast I was listening to always says, “See something, say something.” It’s not too hard to be a good person. If you suspect, it’s better to be wrong, than to have been right and be too late to do anything.

Domestic violence can happen to anyone.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 33% of women and 25% of men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner and roughly 14% of women and 4% of men have been injured. 1 in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year, and 90% of these children are eyewitnesses to this violence. On a typical day, local domestic violence hotlines in Michigan receive approximately 19,159 calls, approximately 13 calls every minute.

Domestic violence statistics like these could be lowered if people would just stand up when they see it. While it can be said that many instances happen behind closed doors, many don’t, but still go unreported.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, help is available.

You can call the domestic violence hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788 to be connected with resources, or head to thehotline.org to learn more.

— Cassie Daszko is a Grand Haven resident and former employee at The Sentinel.

