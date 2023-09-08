See something say something special report
See something say something special report
See something say something special report
A special commission within Poland’s Senate concluded that the government's use of spyware, like the one made by NSO Group, is illegal. The commission announced on Thursday the conclusion of its 18-month-long investigation into allegations that the Polish government used NSO’s spyware, known as Pegasus, to spy on an opposition politician and other politicians around the time of the country’s 2019 elections. “Pegasus cannot be used under Polish law,” the report read, according to a machine translation.
One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.
From the Nationals to the A's, let's assess the success of this year's losing squads on baseball’s longer timeline.
Infectious disease experts answer questions about the new COVID booster vaccine.
Get a head start on updating your fall and winter wardrobe with the best boot deals at Nordstrom Rack. Shop UGG, Jeffrey Campbell, Marc Fisher, Veronica Beard and more.
Alzheimer’s disease is the 7th leading cause of death in the U.S., behind illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, COVID-19 and stroke.
"The Godfather" actor, 83, welcomed a son with Noor Alfallah, 29, in June. Now, Alfallah has filed for physical custody of the baby and there's a report that they have split.
You know you want to wear something new to the nuptials.
Fashion anarchy is fun.
Happy Hump Day! Snap up new earbuds for just $14 (a sound 60% off), a top-rated retinol serum for $15 and more.
The "Flowers" singer isn't touring for now, but she's found another other way to connect with her fans.
Amazon's potential battle with the FTC could weigh on the stock near-term, says Goldman Sachs' top tech analyst.
A week after "pausing" its AI high scool sports reporter, Gannett publishing has has had to recheck and update every post the machine had written.
Businesses in several parts of the country monitored by the Fed struggled in August to pass along higher costs as price growth slows.
With yet another self-own, Google's upcoming Pixel 8 Pro has been revealed again, joining a special pantheon of leaked phones that includes, well, most other Pixel models.
Drunk driver in Nebraska calls 911 to report wrong-way driver, not realizing it's him. Tells officer, 'I must have missed an exit.'
China has made a massive move of barring central government officials from using iPhones at work, part of its grand plan to restrict foreign influence as its relationship with the U.S. sours. The move, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, will likely deal a blow to Apple's public perception in its second-biggest market. The country is also asking government employees to not bring devices from foreign manufacturers to the workplace, according to the report.
Dietitians have praised the Mediterranean diet for years. Here's why it's so healthy.
Wayflyer, which provides financing to e-commerce startups in exchange for a portion of their future revenue, today announced that it secured $1 billion in capital from investment management firm Neuberger Berman. In a press release, Wayflyer describes the funding as an "off-balance sheet program," meaning that the company was allowed to keep certain assets and liabilities from being reported on its balance sheet. It presumably helped Wayflyer keep its overall debt-to-equity ratio low; prior to the Neuberger Berman deal, Wayflyer had secured hundreds of millions in credit to fund its loans.
United Airlines briefly grounded all flights in the US due to a "computer issue." The cause of the problem is not yet clear.