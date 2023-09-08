See something say something special report

TechCrunch

A special commission within Poland’s Senate concluded that the government's use of spyware, like the one made by NSO Group, is illegal. The commission announced on Thursday the conclusion of its 18-month-long investigation into allegations that the Polish government used NSO’s spyware, known as Pegasus, to spy on an opposition politician and other politicians around the time of the country’s 2019 elections. “Pegasus cannot be used under Polish law,” the report read, according to a machine translation.