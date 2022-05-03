When to see spring's final meteor shower, the Eta Aquarids

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Now that the weather's finally warming up, it's a good time for some stargazing. And later this week, spring's final meteor shower – the Eta Aquarids – will dazzle early Friday.

Across the southern half of the U.S., you might be able to see 10 to 20 meteors per hour under the darkness, with no moon, when the radiant of the shower is high in the sky, EarthSky said.

The moon will be in its waxing crescent phase (roughly 15% full) when the shower peaks, according to Space.com. "While the show is most visible from the Southern Hemisphere or close to the equator, it is also visible to some folks in the north," Space.com's Elizabeth Howell said.

The shower favors the Southern Hemisphere because the point in the sky from which the meteors appear to come is in the constellation Aquarius, which is higher in the sky in the Southern Hemisphere.

Eta Aquarid meteors, also called the Aquarids, are known for their speed, according to NASA: The meteors travel at about 148,000 mph into Earth's atmosphere. Fast meteors can leave glowing "trains" (bits of debris in the wake of the meteor) that last for several seconds to minutes.

The broad peak to this shower – from April 15 to May 27 – means that some meteors may fly for a few days before and after the predicted optimal date of May 6.

Halley's comet is the source

The Eta Aquarid is one of Earth's two meteor showers that come from the debris trail of the famed Halley's comet. The other is the Orionid meteor shower, which occurs each October.

The meteors are pieces of dust and ice from the comet.

SHOOTING STARS: How to watch every meteor shower in 2022

Halley’s comet was discovered by Edmund Halley in 1705, but it is believed to have been recognized for millenniums. NASA said the comet is featured in the Bayeux tapestry, an embroidered cloth that depicts the Battle of Hastings in 1066.

The comet itself can be seen from Earth about every 76 years, but the particles that create the Eta Aquarid meteor shower were shed hundreds of years ago.

An Eta Aquarid meteor streaks over northern Georgia on April 29, 2012.
An Eta Aquarid meteor streaks over northern Georgia on April 29, 2012.

How to watch a meteor shower: Tips for the best viewing experience

If you're a newbie when it comes to meteor showers, here are some tips from EarthSky:

  • Give yourself at least an hour of viewing time for watching any meteor shower. Meteors tend to come in spurts that are interspersed by lulls. Also, it can take as long as 20 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the dark.

  • You need no special equipment to watch a meteor shower, but a little luck always helps. Find a dark, open sky away from artificial lights, and sprawl out on a reclining lawn chair. Meteor watching is a lot like fishing. Sometimes you catch a good number of them, and sometimes you don’t, EarthSky said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Eta Aquarid meteor shower peaks later this week: How you can watch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two new wildfires burning over 1,200 acres in the Gila National Forest

    Two wildfires ignited in the Gila National Forest over the weekend, burning a collective 1,200 acres of U.S. Forest Service land.

  • An underwater volcano caused 85,000 earthquakes in Antarctica

    A long-dormant underwater volcano near Antarctica may have erupted, triggering 85,000 earthquakes in the area. Research stations reported the swarm of earthquakes as early as August 2020. They lasted for several months, subsiding in November of that same year. Since then, researchers have been looking for the cause behind the earthquakes. An underwater volcano near … The post An underwater volcano caused 85,000 earthquakes in Antarctica appeared first on BGR.

  • 15 inches of snow makes Nebraska look like 'middle of winter' in early May

    The Nebraska Department of Transportation works to try and reopen Interstate 80 on Monday, after heavy snowfall totals hit the Nebraska Panhandle. (Photo/Nebraska DoT) It can certainly snow in May, something that residents of parts of western Nebraska learned Monday as a heavy dose of fresh powder closed highways and led to several accidents. Some places in the Nebraska Panhandle picked up nearly a foot or more of snow on the second day of May. Despite the strong early-May sun, cold air with hea

  • Watch Rocket Lab try to capture a booster in mid-air with a helicopter

    Catch a falling rocket and put it in your pocket.

  • Watch a Helicopter Catch a Rocket Booster Tumbling From Space

    ROCKET LABWhen it comes to the world of space exploration, cash is king. The average cost of NASA’s now-retired Space Shuttle program was more than $1 billion. Even today, the price tag of a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch is a whopping $67 million. So while costs have lowered, it still presents a ludicrously expensive hurdle for the new, burgeoning space age.That’s why aerospace companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin have invested so much in reusable rocket boosters. The idea is that if you can get the b

  • So, You Want to Skydive From Space?

    We’ve still got a few technical kinks to work out before we can parachute down to Earth from the cosmos.

  • Pieces of "fireball" that exploded over Mississippi found on ground

    The fireball disintegrated 34 miles above a swampy area, generating "an energy equivalent of 3 tons of TNT," NASA said.

  • New Zealand rocket caught but then dropped by helicopter

    Using a helicopter to catch a falling rocket is such a complex task that Peter Beck likens it to a “supersonic ballet.” Rocket Lab, the company that Beck founded, partially pulled off the feat Tuesday as it pushes to make its small Electron rockets reusable. The California-based company regularly launches 18-meter (59-foot) rockets from the remote Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand to deliver satellites into space.

  • Area faces storm, tornado threat Wednesday

    Wichita Falls and North Texas face a threat of strong thunderstorms and possible tornadoes Wednesday.

  • Wildfire torching New Mexico pine forests keeps growing

    A battery of fire engines and their crews were busy Tuesday clearing brush, building fire lines and spraying water to keep the largest wildfire in the U.S. from pushing into a small northeastern New Mexico city where some residents have already left and many are packed up and ready to go if winds shift again. After being inundated with thick smoke and falling ash just a day before, the community of Las Vegas on the edge of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains awoke to blue skies. “We are very concerned about very significant fire growth today,” said David Craft, a National Weather Service fire meteorologist in Albuquerque.

  • Lockheed Martin wants to hire you so it can get to the moon

    At Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Melbourne, Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) will recruit the workers who will help the defense and aerospace giant literally reach for the moon.

  • Frequent severe storms to increase flash flooding risk across central US

    All forms of severe weather are expected across the south-central United States through late this week as a train of storms continues to rumble through the region. However, as the storms continue to march eastward, the risk of flash flooding will be greatest with the final storm, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm that triggered everything from tornadoes to strong winds and very large hail over the southern Plains Monday evening will pivot through the Ohio and mid-Mississippi valleys into

  • Drone video captures the moment a tornado touched down in Kansas

    Days after a powerful tornado tore through Andover, Kansas, residents have begun to pick up the pieces, and startling new imagery of the twister in all its fury has emerged. More than 1,000 buildings were destroyed in the Wichita suburb, but just four people were injured by the weather disaster, according to officials. The National Weather Service (NWS) said the tornado, which was on the ground for 21 minutes, carved a 13-mile-long path of destruction and was rated an EF3 with maximum wind speed

  • Boeing, NASA target May 19 for 2nd test flight of Starliner spacecraft

    The launch from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is scheduled for 6:54 p.m.

  • Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with helicopter in key reusability test

    Small launch firm Rocket Lab USA Inc on Monday captured a falling rocket stage out of the air with a helicopter before dropping it in the ocean, appearing to achieve a partially successful test of the company's novel cost-savings approach to recovering used rockets for multiple mission to space. The demonstration, involving parachutes and a long cable hanging from a helicopter, sought to check off a key milestone for the Long Beach, California-based company as it ventures to slash the cost of sending things into space, an industry trend pioneered by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX. After lifting off to send 34 satellites toward orbit at 10:50 a.m. (2250 GMT) in New Zealand, the Long Beach, California-based company's four-story-tall Electron booster stage fell back through Earth's atmosphere and deployed a series of parachutes to brake its speed.

  • Wild-caught mussels in California can’t be eaten for 5 months. Here’s why

    Mussels that are commercially grown are still safe to eat.

  • Oklahoma weather: Unconfirmed tornadoes touch down in central, eastern Oklahoma

    Tornado warnings were issued for several central Oklahoma counties Monday evening as cyclones were sighted in that part of the state.

  • Rocket launch schedule: Upcoming Florida launches and landings

    The latest rocket launch schedule for Florida's Space Coast, which includes Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • Success! Rocket Lab catches a booster in mid-air with a helicopter

    Update: After a nail-biting approach, the helicopter has successfully caught the booster! Rocket Lab will take a shot at making history today with its attempt to catch a spent booster midair with a helicopter. Don't worry, it's not just a helicopter-mounted catcher's mitt for the first stage to crash into at terminal velocity; they have a little more sense than that.

  • Scientists just issued a chilling warning about climate change

    An ocean mass extinction event may not be that far off. Researchers published a new study in the journal Science this month. Scientists say that ocean life could die at levels that rival the biggest mass extinctions in history. New study says ocean mass extinction event is possible in the next 300 years The study … The post Scientists just issued a chilling warning about climate change appeared first on BGR.