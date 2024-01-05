You can see St. Petersburg’s murals on this new trolley tour

The Shine Mural Festival that takes place every fall in St. Petersburg is one of the most anticipated events in the local art scene. But there’s a hangover effect after the festival ends, in which we’re left wanting more.

Now you can get a monthly mural fix thanks to a new trolley tour. Organizers from the festival have partnered with the Star Trolley Service and Bayboro Brewing on tours aboard the open-air trolley. They kick off at Bayboro Brewing Co. (2390 Fifth Ave. S) in the Warehouse Arts District — where attendees can park for free — and also conclude there with a free beer.

The first tour happens on Jan. 28. Seating is limited; the trolley seats 30 people. It’s $39 per person.

The two-and-a-half hour tour travels through the city and is led by local street art experts who will reveal the stories behind the murals. There is minimal walking, making it suitable for all ages.

For more information and to book a tour, visit star-trolley.com.