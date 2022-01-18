See Steve Harvey's hilarious reaction to steamy pic of his daughter with Michael B. Jordan

Looks like Steve Harvey's 25-year-old daughter, Lori Harvey, could be expecting a grumpy call from her dad sometime soon.

In a sneak peek of Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Harvey is shown a photo Lori posted of her cozying up with her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan. And after taking one look at the picture, Harvey told DeGeneres that it made him feel “very uncomfortable.”

“I've never seen that picture before,” he said about the snap. In it, Lori sits on Jordan’s leg in a mini dress as he rests his hand on her thigh.

"I'm not really feeling that picture," Harvey added while looking away.

Harvey had been discussing with DeGeneres how he spent the holidays, sharing that last month was Jordan's second Christmas with his family. The “Family Feud” host said he didn't really seem to mind because Jordan is a decent gift giver.

"That's why I like him," Harvey joked.

"I'm a father so he bought me this big 100-cigar box of the most hard-to-get cigars," Harvey said. "He gave my wife some skis. Who do that? Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law.

“I’m pulling for him because he’s a really good guy. Man comes from a good family. That’s why I’m kind of pulling for him, but at the same time, I’m just — I got my eye on him, you know? I can’t whip him, but if he ever turns around, I’m going to knock his a-- out.”

Over the holidays, the comedian shared a few festive photos of him and his brood wearing custom Dolce & Gabbana pajamas that Harvey told DeGeneres he could have done without. He joked that the expensive outfits his wife, Marjorie, bought cost a fortune and it was all so that they could take one lovely photo together.

"When I saw the bill on that, I almost threw up because I know good and hell well that Target got red pajamas," he joked. "Why we got to be in some custom-made pajamas with our names on the back for one picture? One picture, thousands of dollars."