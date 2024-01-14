How to see when your street in Columbus will be plowed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A coating of snow overnight and frigid temperatures Sunday has multiple roads around Columbus and Franklin County snowy and possibly icy.

If you’ve woken up and haven’t seen your street cleaned off, how can you find out when the plows will come and clean it?

To find out, you can use this website called Columbus WarriorWatch that uses GPS trackers to show you when roads have last been plowed and the priority of your street to be cleaned.

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 14, 2024

If you are on the roads with snow plows, be sure to give them plenty of room to work, do not try to pass them, and watch for sudden stops or turns.

Much of central Ohio is under a Wind Chill Advisory until 1 p.m. Sunday, with temperatures below 0 degrees for much of the day.

