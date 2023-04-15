See stunning photos of Jupiter taken by NASA's Juno orbiter

Motley Fool

This is thanks to optimism that the economy could avoid a recession and due to the drumbeat of layoffs from big tech companies, showing that they're responding to investor demands for increased profitability. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points this year, and the upcoming earnings season could be a rough one. If you're looking to beat the market this year, there's one tech stock in the travel sector that is well-positioned to beat the headwinds the rest of the Nasdaq is feeling.