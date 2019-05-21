A string of tornadoes have ripped through the central United States in recent days, and stunning videos captured by storm chasers and everyday people show their power and havoc.

A tornado tore through a neighborhood near Tulsa International Airport on Tuesday, and 19 rolled across several states Monday.

Strong winds, downpours and hail also threatened parts of Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois, forecasters say.

At least one person was injured and dozens of homes were damaged near the Tulsa airport Tuesday. The tornadoes Monday damaged homes and buildings as well.

At least 50 reports of tornadoes were logged across the central and southern Plains last week, AccuWeather said.

'Nowhere for the water to go': Tornadoes, flooding hit US after 19 tornadoes

Watch the videos below to see the extent of the twisters' strength:

McCook, Nebraska

Forgan, Oklahoma

Magnum, Oklahoma

Contributing: Doyle Rice, Kristin Lam and John Bacon; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: See the stunning videos: Tornadoes rip through central US as storm chasers capture their power