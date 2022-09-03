See the stunning wildlife photographs competing to be the best of 2022
Camille Fine and Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Thousands of photos highlighting the breadth of the planet’s wildlife flood the British Natural History Museum every year for a shot at winning Wildlife Photographer of the Year.
A magazine started the competition in 1965, according to the Natural History Museum’s website, with little more than a few hundred submissions. The magazine, which later became BBC Wildlife, hoped to promote the budding field of wildlife photography, according to the museum website.
The Natural History Museum became involved in the 1980s and helped launch an international exhibition showcasing the submitted work, according to its website.
"Whether they highlight the abuse of animals in places where the public might expect them to be protected … or subtly comment on the impact of humans on the natural world,” the museum website reads. “The photojournalism images entered into the competition are often thought-provoking and moving, and they can also be vital for conservation efforts.”
This year’s top submissions, released ahead of the award ceremonies next month, include riveting images of fish, sloths and polar bears coping in one way or another with the changing conditions around them.
