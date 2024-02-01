When will we see sunshine again in Cincinnati? Check weather forecast here

The last day of January will be near normal, but the first half of February is bringing the warmth. Thursday through Tuesday will have above normal temperatures and the outlook through February 13 shows a very high chance of warm readings continuing. pic.twitter.com/IrWBndEwb6 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) January 31, 2024

When will we see the sun again in Cincinnati? Sooner than you think.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, sunshine will return to the area Thursday, for the first time in over 10 days. Although some clouds will move back into the area in the afternoon, an abundance of sunshine is still expected through the first part of the day.

Temperatures will climb to the lower 50s Thursday, with stiff winds expected from late morning through the afternoon.

Sprinkles will be possible in the late evening through night, but drier air will return Friday. A bit of cloud coverage will occur during the morning hours Friday but then more sunshine is expected by late in the day.

Sunny, dry conditions will continue this weekend into early next week, with very little chance for widespread precipitation. Above-normal temperatures are expected during this period, with highs in the mid to upper 40s and 50s each day.

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 38. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Friday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low of around 28. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 51. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low of around 30.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati weather: When will we see sunshine again?