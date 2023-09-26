See the Super 'Blue' Moon of 2023 rise over a castle in this epic photo and time-lapse video

Miguel Claro is a professional photographer, author and science communicator based in Lisbon, Portugal, who creates spectacular images of the night sky. As a European Southern Observatory Photo Ambassador and member of The World At Night and the official astrophotographer of the Dark Sky Alqueva Reserve, he specializes in astronomical "Skyscapes" that connect both Earth and the night sky.

When the only Blue Moon of 2023 rose over Portugal this summer, it offered a serene view for one astrophotographer who watched it all from a regal site.

This view, captured by photographer Miguel Claro, shows the orange-hued Blue Moon of Aug. 30, 2023 as it rose over Monsaraz castle at the Dark Sky Alqueva reserve in Portugal. The image is just one moment in a stunning time-lapse video captured by Claro during the spectacular moon event. You can check out that video below.

Contrary to its name, a Blue Moon is not actually blue. That moniker is given to the second full moon in a month (as the Aug. 30 full moon was) or the third of four full moons in a single season.

Supermoons, meanwhile, occur when a full moon approximately coincides with the moon reaching its perigee, or a point in its orbit at which it is closest to Earth. This can make the moon slightly appear larger and brighter than usual.

The Super Blue Moon of Aug. 30 was a rare meeting of both phenomena, and one that won't be repeated for decades. The next time it will happen will be in 2037, NASA has said.

