49-year-old woman accused of setting west central Fresno fire
Zaneta Sellers was booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple arson-related charges, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
Senate Democrats are proposing $3.7 billion in emergency spending to bolster security at the Capitol, repay outstanding debts from the Jan. 6 insurrection and help the federal government defray costs from the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation met immediate opposition from Republicans who floated a much narrower version. Democrats say their bill, which comes more than six months after the attack on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump’s supporters, is necessary to ensure that the Capitol Police officers who battled the insurrectionists that day, and the National Guard troops who protected the building for months afterward, do not face pay cuts or funding shortfalls in the coming months.
From Antioch to Livermore to San Jose, fire seemed to be everywhere. One woman tells us she lost everything in these weekend fires, and fireworks may to to blame.
When Pakistani poachers shot and killed his mother, the future looked bleak for Daboo. But before the poachers could make the sale, he was rescued and taken to an animal sanctuary in Islamabad. "He was a little baby bear that was stolen from his mother; in fact his mother was murdered," said Rina Satti, chairperson at Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), where he is being nursed back to health.
The number of “ghost children” who have disappeared from school since the start of the pandemic is of “huge concern”, MPs heard on Tuesday. School leaders called for a concerted effort to trace the children who have failed to return to school and get them back into the classroom, amid fears some may have left the country. Robert Halfon, chair of the education select committee, said the number of children classed as “severely absent”–missing half or more of their schooling–has increased dramatically during the pandemic.
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged on Tuesday the use of carbon-pricing schemes such as a planned new European border levy but stressed such moves should take into account emission-cutting progress made in other ways. Yellen was in Brussels a day before the European Union unveils a major package of measures to tackle climate change. Among them, it will outline what a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), designed to cut emissions by creating financial incentives for greener production and by discouraging "carbon leakage," as the transfer of operations to countries with less onerous emission restrictions is known.
More than 50 firefighters from several Fresno area crews battled a four-alarm fire for hours on Sunday morning.
Firefighters make progress battling massive blazes in California and Oregon
Lightning sparked two wildfires that have burned nearly 90,000 acres in Northern California.
Consumer prices in the US rose 5.4% in the 12 months ending in June, official data show.
Russia's sovereign fund on Tuesday announced a deal with a top Indian vaccine manufacturer to produce the Russia-designed Sputnik V vaccine. The Russian Direct Investment Fund, or RDIF, said its deal with the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, envisions annual production of more than 300 million doses of the vaccine in India starting in September. “This strategic partnership is a major step to substantially increase our production capabilities demonstrating a perfect example of joining forces and expertise to save lives both in India and around the world,” RDIF chief executive Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement.
Native children were taken from their parents and communities over the course of 150 years. Some may be buried at the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway. | Editorial
As wildfires rage across the western US, scientists report the "most extreme" fire clouds they have seen.
Philadelphia could face $40 million in costs to replace voting machines if forced to comply with a "forensic investigation" into the 2020 election launched by a Republican state lawmaker and ally of former President Donald Trump, a city commissioner told Reuters. The estimate by Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, a Republican, highlights the potential burden on taxpayers from state Senator Doug Mastriano's attempt to gain access to election equipment from Philadelphia and at least two other counties for inspections, similar to costs that have arisen out of a contentious Republican-led audit of the vote in Arizona.
Spanish regions are bringing back curfews as well as restrictions on socializing and nightlife to contain a sharp rise in coronavirus infections as the fast-spreading delta variant races through the country's unvaccinated young people. Catalonia and Valencia, two Mediterranean coast regions with major virus outbreaks, are limiting social gatherings to 10 people and restoring late night restrictions on all activities, while the northern region of Asturias on Monday banned indoor bar and restaurants operations. Fuelled by parties to mark the end of the school year and the beginning of summer, Spain's two-week COVID-19 caseload is now over three times higher among people under 30 than the average.
Renewable energy projects – dams, solar panels, even batteries – sometimes harm the environment around them. But holistic approaches offer a way forward.
After Donald Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 in a bid to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s election, many described their actions as seditious or even treasonous. Sedition and treason cases are rare, especially in the modern era. According to the FBI, the U.S. government has successfully convicted fewer than 12 Americans for treason in the nation's history.
‘I am changing my voter registration and I am no longer a Republican until the party decides that it wants to be conservative again’ says former Trump lawyer
Dozens of Muslim women in India found their identities being used in a degrading app.
