See this tired dog get a ride home in style from Good Samaritan

Dr. Phil CBS

Alicia Quarles, Senior News Correspondent for DailyMailTV and DailyMail.com, sits down with Dr. Phil and shares excerpts of her interviews with Anna Delvey, the subject of Netflix’s popular docuseries Inventing Anna, about the so-called German heiress who was convicted of defrauding New York’s elite. On Thursday’s episode, "The Many Faces of Anna Delvey,” Dr. Phil and Alicia discuss the question everyone has been asking: If she’s not a German heiress, who is the real Anna Delvey? And, why does Anna claim she didn’t believe she was committing any crimes? Watch the video above. And later, Dr. Phil speaks with a few of Anna’s supporters who say they are helping her move from “con artist” to artist. You won’t want to miss part one of this two-part episode. On Friday’s conclusion, “Dr. Phil Exclusive: Anna Delvey and Friend Neff Tell All,” Dr. Phil conducts an exclusive interview with Anna from the detention facility where she currently is being held pending deportation – and asks some tough questions. Plus, an exclusive interview with one of her friends. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. Inventing Anna is streaming on Netflix now. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?