See the Titanic in a whole new way: Full-sized, 3D scan shows scale of wreckage site

The story of the “unsinkable” ship has been told through an award winning film, books, artifacts, museum exhibits and rare photos.

And now, for the first time, a full-sized digital scan of the Titanic shows a closer look at the world famous wreck that occurred on April 14, 1912.

Magellan, a deep sea research company, produced the scan using mapping technology that provided a three-dimensional view of the 882.5-foot-long ship as if the “water has been drained away.”

“The hope is that this will shed new light on exactly what happened to the liner,” the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

3D scan took more than 200 hours, 700,000 images to make

The new scan, carried out in the summer of 2022 by Magellan and Atlantic Productions, reveals a complete 360-degree view of the Titanic, including small details like the serial number on one of the propellers.

The team used remote controlled submersibles to take more than 700,000 images of the Titanic from every angle to create the 3D reconstruction, the BBC reported.

The team members spent more than 200 hours surveying the ship, which planning leader Gerhard Seiffert said they weren't allowed to touch.

"And the other challenge is that you have to map every square centimeter - even uninteresting parts, like on the debris field you have to map mud, but you need this to fill in between all these interesting objects," he told BBC.

The scan gives a glimpse of the radio room, the grand staircase and more.

Titanic facts: When did it sink? How many people died?

More than 1,500 people were killed on the Titanic. Of the roughly 2,200 people aboard the ship, only 706 people survived.

The majority of the people killed were members of the crew and third-class passengers – with 710 deaths in the third class and 700 deaths among the crew.

The passengers were traveling from Southampton, England, to New York City, when the ship collided with an iceberg.

The Titanic sunk into the ocean on April 15, 1912, at about 2:20 a.m.

