See triathletes compete in Sacramento Ironman competition as rain soaks end of race

Thousands of triathletes swam, biked and ran through Sacramento and Yolo County for the region’s second Ironman California competition Sunday as rain abruptly arrived in the early afternoon.

Dan Plews finished first, with a time of 7 hours, 56 minutes and 56 seconds. Kristen Yax was the first female finisher, with a time of 9 hours, 17 minutes and 29 seconds.

Triathalon competitors have 17 hours to complete the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run that make up the Ironman, so the course was active until midnight and all of the athletes experienced a share of the rainfall, which began around 2 p.m.

Sacramento’s first planned Ironman in 2021 was canceled minutes before its start because of a “bomb cyclone” that brought significant precipitation to the region.