See triathletes compete in Sacramento Ironman competition as rain soaks end of race

Bee staff
·1 min read
0

Thousands of triathletes swam, biked and ran through Sacramento and Yolo County for the region’s second Ironman California competition Sunday as rain abruptly arrived in the early afternoon.

Dan Plews finished first, with a time of 7 hours, 56 minutes and 56 seconds. Kristen Yax was the first female finisher, with a time of 9 hours, 17 minutes and 29 seconds.

Triathalon competitors have 17 hours to complete the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run that make up the Ironman, so the course was active until midnight and all of the athletes experienced a share of the rainfall, which began around 2 p.m.

Sacramento’s first planned Ironman in 2021 was canceled minutes before its start because of a “bomb cyclone” that brought significant precipitation to the region.

Kirk White, of American Fork, Utah, finishes the swim portion during the Ironman California triathlon on Sunday.
Triathletes walk on the ramp after finishing the swim portion during the Ironman California triathlon on Sunday in West Sacramento.
Angele Sanders, of New Orleans has her wetsuit removed by volunteers after finishing the swim portion during the Ironman California triathlon on Sunday.
Bruno Rigillo checks his tire pressure before starting the bike portion during the Ironman California triathlon on Sunday.
Alvin Saguin of Los Angeles holds a sign for participants while his cousin Marcelo Gino, 10, high-fives Josh Folkerts of Chicago near the 38-mile marker of the bike course in Yolo County.
Valerie Saguin, of Los Angeles, waves as her husband, Jeffrey Saguin, passes at about the 38-mile marker on the bike course during the Ironman California triathlon on Sunday.
A triathlete rides by people waiting for their family members at about the 38-mile marker of the bike course during the Ironman California triathlon on Sunday.
Sara Keeling, left, helps Patrick Utitus-Canez from Gilbert, Ariz., with applesauce while Lauren McGuire helps steady the bicycle at about the 38-mile marker on the bike course during the Ironman California triathlon on Sunday. Utitus-Canez, who has cerebral palsy, is participating in his fifth Ironman.
Runners cross on Tower Bridge during the Ironman California triathlon on Sunday.
Runners grab water from volunteers during the Ironman California triathlon on Sunday.
Two participants pass under the Tower Bridge on the running course amid heavy rainfall in West Sacramento during the Ironman California triathlon on Sunday.
Janet Carmona, center, high-fives her husband Edgar Corral, of Los Gatos, with her son Evan, 15, as he runs towards Old Sacramento during the Ironman California triathlon on Sunday.

