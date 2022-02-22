SEE IT: Trio of masked gunmen rip $150,000 of jewelry off man inside Manhattan barbershop

Three masked gunmen were caught on camera bursting into a Manhattan barbershop with a famous clientele and ripping $150,000 worth of jewelry off a man inside, police said.

The 26-year-old victim was sitting on a bench next to a a man inside Jordan MVP Barbershop on Broadway near W. 189th St. in Inwood when the trio of crooks burst through the door with guns drawn about 12:10 a.m. Sunday, cops said.

The first gunman through the door was wearing a black ski mask while the two just behind him wore black face masks over their mouths and noses.

“If you move, I’m going to shoot you!” one crook yelled.

“Give me your jewelry!” another hollered.

One gunman hovered near the door with his weapon trained on the victim from a distance while the other two rifled through his belongings. At one point, one of the victim’s chains dropped to the floor and one of the robbers stooped to snatch it up, the video shows.

The crooks ran off with the victim’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch worth $58,000 as well as gold chains worth $30,000, $13,,000 and $10,000 and a $15,000 pendant ring.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the robbers and tracking them down. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.