See how Van Gogh saw himself in London exhibition

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - Vincent van Gogh's self-portraits will go on show in London next year, in what organisers say is the first exhibition dedicated to the Dutch post-Impressionist artist's depictions of himself.

From February, The Courtauld Gallery will stage the display - from "Self-Portrait with a Dark Felt Hat" painted in 1886 in Paris to "Self-Portrait with a Palette" which van Gogh painted in an asylum in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, southern France, in September 1889. He died the following year.

Part of The Courtauld collection, the well-known "Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear", which van Gogh painted in 1889 after cutting off most of his ear, will also be on show alongside loaned works.

"This will be the first time that the full span of Van Gogh’s self-portraiture has been explored in an exhibition," the gallery, which will re-open in November after a refurbishment, said in a statement on Thursday.

"An outstanding selection of more than 15 self-portraits will be brought together to trace the evolution of Van Gogh’s self-representation ... Several works in the exhibition were last together in Van Gogh’s studio and have never been reunited, until now."

"Van Gogh Self-Portraits" will run at The Courtauld, which is located in central London's Somerset House, from Feb. 3 to May 8, 2022.

(Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Xi warns against foreign bullying as China marks party centenary

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned that foreign forces attempting to bully the nation will "get their heads bashed", and hailed a "new world" created by its people as the ruling Communist Party marked the centenary of its founding. In an hour-long address from Tiananmen Square, Xi pledged to build up China's military, committed to the "reunification" of Taiwan and said social stability would be ensured in Hong Kong while protecting China's security and sovereignty. "The people of China are not only good at destroying the old world, they have also created a new world," said Xi, China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic.

  • The Colosseum's hidden underground has been closed to the public for 2,000 years - until now. See what it's like inside.

    People visiting Rome can now walk through the Colosseum's underground area, which was once the backstage for gladiator fights.

  • Timeless Photos Squash Stereotype of Asian Americans as ‘Perpetual Foreigners’

    Although one and a half centuries have passed since the first major wave of Asian immigrants arrived on U.S. shores, many Asian Americans continue to feel like strangers in their own homeland. “We’ve earned our right to be here,” Andrew Kung, a Chinese American photographer based in Brooklyn, told NextShark. Kung and his girlfriend, product designer Kathleen Namgung, who is Korean American, have created a photo series that highlights Asian Americans in “everyday American spaces.”

  • Hemingway, review: was Papa really a macho man – or a 'woke' softie?

    Ken Burns does not pick mere subjects for his documentaries, he picks monuments. Huge, towering, undeniable American monuments. A list of his past films reads like a Billy Joel song: Jefferson, baseball, Brooklyn Bridge, Vietnam, Mark Twain, prohibition, country music, the Civil War, jazz. He is not one for the minutiae of United States history. He takes these A-grade all-American symbols, puts them on a pedestal and then, slowly, asks you to consider what the pedestal itself is made from. Burns

  • George W. Bush's Art Teacher on Their Unlikely Friendship and His 'Brave' Work: 'He Keeps Getting Better'

    "There is a side to this person that people don't know," Texas painter Sedrick Huckaby says about former President Bush

  • Gainsborough painting The Blue Boy to return to the UK after 100 years

    Thomas Gainsborough’s painting The Blue Boy will return to the UK exactly 100 years after it was acquired by a US businessman. The 1770 portrait was sold in 1921 for a record-breaking £182,200 to rail magnate Henry E. Huntington, and the eventual export of the British masterpiece in 1922 provoked consternation in the UK. More than 90,000 attended the National Gallery to bid farewell to the work, and the institution's then director Charles Holmes even scrawled “Au revoir” on the painting in the h

  • An artist imagines what Disney princesses would wear if they lived in different decades, from the 1910s to the 2000s

    Cinderella might have worn a flapper dress in the 1920s, and Jasmine might have experimented with a beehive hairstyle in the '60s.

  • This Lucien Freud Portrait of David Hockney Just Sold for $20.7 Million at Auction

    Five phone bidders from New York, London and Asia competed for what is now the artist's sixth most expensive work.

  • Greek police found a famous Picasso painting that was stolen nearly a decade ago in a 7-minute art heist

    Police say they found art by Pablo Picasso and Piet Mondrian in a forest near Athens after a man confessed to stealing the pieces in a 2012 heist.

  • A stolen Picasso was finally found 9 years later - here are 12 times famous artwork was stolen and recovered

    Nearly a decade after a Picasso painting was stolen from Athens National Gallery in a seven-minute heist, police recovered it on Monday.

  • DC Pride highlights the publisher’s commitment to LGBTQ+ stories

    Corporate offerings celebrating Pride Month often feel like disingenuous attempts to cash in on a social movement, but DC Pride #1 succeeds by showcasing the ways DC Comics has been pushing LGBTQ+ representation for years. Featuring nine short stories and seven pin-ups, DC Pride offers a wide-ranging view of the publisher’s queer characters and creators, executed with a lot of personality in both writing and art. The team of editors has assembled an impressive creative lineup, and there are some

  • Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Returning to Broadway Condensed into 'Reimagined' One-Part Play

    Prior to the pandemic, the Tony-winning Harry Potter production was performed in two parts, but will now be presented as one play due to "commercial challenges," producers said

  • MJ: The Musical recasts Michael Jackson after star just beat it

    Newcomer Myles Frost steps in for Ephraim Sykes as the King of Pop.

  • Police recover Greek art heist's stolen Picasso

    A painting by Pablo Picasso, stolen in an art heist from Greece's National Gallery in 2012, has been found again by police in that country -- who have arrested a man who has confessed to the crime.The work is called "Woman's Head" and was donated by Picasso to the gallery in 1949. It was recovered with another painting by Dutch artist Piet Mondrian, called "Mill," from 1905, that was also snatched from the gallery.The suspect in custody led authorities to a forest outside Athens, where police footage shows one of the paintings sealed in a package under some bushes.A third artwork taken from the gallery, a sketch by Italian painter Guglielmo Caccia, is said to have been destroyed.Greece's culture minister says the Picasso is especially important because the Spaniard had dedicated the work to Greece's fight against fascism, and it bore an inscription from the artist about it.The theft from the National Gallery occurred after thieves triggered the alarm system several times to mislead a guard. When the guard eventually turned off the alarm, they broke in and stole it in the early morning.The paintings will be exhibited once again in the institution.

  • A Disney Exhibit Is Headed To the Met at the End of 2021

    The exhibit, entitled "Inspiring Walt Disney: The Animation of French Decorative Arts," will include stills from Disney films and the works of European art that inspired their visual style.

  • Formerly homeless artist Richard Hutchins in talks with filmmakers after paintings go viral

    A California man is sharing his journey about going from experiencing homelessness to hosting a successful art gallery show in Beverly Hills. According to TMZ, Richard Hutchins spent years living on Los Angeles streets after his art studio burned down. Hutchins recently sat down with TMZ Live to speak about his experiences of overcoming challenging times.

  • Greek police recover stolen Picasso

    Police in Greece have recovered two paintings, including one by Pablo Picasso, that were stolen from the country's National Gallery nine years ago.

  • The $30 Million Founding Father: How 'Hamilton' Got Federal Aid

    “Hamilton” is the biggest Broadway hit in years, and until the coronavirus pandemic shuttered all of its productions, it was making a lot of money: It has played to full houses since it opened in 2015, and on Broadway it has been seen by 2.6 million people and grossed $650 million. So why is the show getting $30 million in relief from the federal government, with the possibility of another $20 million coming down the road? The answer is that, before the pandemic, “Hamilton” had five separately i

  • Can Art Spur Social Change? A New Show at Gagosian Says ‘Yes’

    We chat with Gagosian director Antwaun Sargent to consider how art can make us reconsider the spaces we occupy.

  • How Rick West helped shift the love-hate dynamic between Indigenous people and museums

    Director Rick West helped turn the Autry Museum of the American West, once known for cowboy culture, into an important site of Indigenous art and life.