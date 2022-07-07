SEE THE VIDEO: Police officers catch children jumping out of a burning home

Police officers in Southern Indiana helped save a group of people last week who jumped from a second-story window after a home went up in flames, viral footage from the department shows.

Officers with Madison Police responded to a call about a fire at an apartment building about 1 a.m. Sunday, the department said in a social media posts. The building's staircase was in flames when they arrived, and footage shared on Facebook shows several officers encouraging people in an upper-level unit to jump into their arms below.

Other headlines: He claimed police let him into the Capitol. Now Kentucky man going to jail for Jan. 6 riot

Several children were caught safely, according to Detective Shawn Scudder, along with a woman in the residence.

"There was one little girl that held up pretty well," Scudder added. "She wrapped her hands in a pillowcase to break the window."

He said the girl grabbed the youngest child, a 3-year-old, to drop to the officers first.

Scudder said there were six to eight officers together to form a "safety net" as seen in the video.

Officers and detectives at the scene caught all five children as each one jumped from the window. The police department said the grandmother, whom they referred to as "grandma," had also jumped out of the window and was also caught safely.

The five children and their grandmother are doing fine, according to Madison Police.

Two police officers who had experience as former firefighters battled the fire until the Madison volunteer fire department arrived.

"I went into public service mode," said Officer Kyle Potter, one of those with firefighting experience.

"The true hero is the 13-year-old girl," he said. "She was able to guide her siblings and her grandmother to safety. She was the hero that day."

Potter said after the last child was caught, he immediately picked up his prybar to open the lower levels of the complex to check for more people.

Story continues

And while Potter checked for more people on the first floor, Madison Officer Nichole Midgett was talking to the kids while sitting in the back of an ambulance.

"I'll take (that night) with me for the rest of my career," Midgett said.

The kids, she said, showed her that anything is possible, no matter your age.

"The most important thing is that they are OK and that they are alive," Midgett said. "Knowing that I impacted someone's life, it goes beyond words, really."

Contact Caleb Stultz at cstultz@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Caleb_Stultz.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Madison, Indiana children jump out of a home on fire