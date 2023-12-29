See videos of big California waves flooding streets and beaches

As the ocean hammered the coast of California this week, video captured across the state made waves on the internet as observers took to social media to share dramatic footage of the heavy surf.

From the pickup truck upended at the Oceano Dunes to the rogue wave that inundated Ventura, here’s a look at some of the best video from Thursday.

Wreckage of truck recovered from Oceano Dunes

In San Luis Obispo County, a family of five had to be rescued when their pickup truck was inundated with water trying to cross Arroyo Grande Creek at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on Thursday.

An Instagram drone post by user dronesey showed the truck upside down in the creek outflow with only its tires above water.

Later, a TikTok by user @seniorangelsofcc showing the deserted, stranded truck being towed from the surf went viral, gaining more than a million views in less than 24 hours.

Tides reach stairs of Pismo Beach

High on the beaches of Pismo Beach, abnormally high tides crashed against the walkways and concrete stairs leading down to the area.

Tiktok user @mrdonmorales posted a video of waves sweeping up the shoreline, reaching previously dry areas.

High tides sweep campsites on Oceano Dunes

Many visitors to the Oceano Dunes woke to waves lapping against and their vehicles as tides took campers by surprise, video from Tiktok user @brittsproducts showed.

Waves overtake Half Moon Bay shores

In Half Moon Bay, Instagram user Instagram user @coastside_buzz captured video of two people getting knocked off their bikes when a large wave crashed over a sidewalk.

Rogue wave rocks Ventura

In Ventura, a rogue wave surprised a group of people watching the surf when the churning whitewater slammed into the seawall, sending people dashing for safety.

“Oh, sh-t! Oh, sh-t! Oh no!” the camera operator can be heard saying as he runs several blocks while ocean water floods the streets behind him, in a post by skitzoto1_.

Aerial footage of Central Coast waves wows

Aerial footage of beaches along the shore of Ventura County captured by Tiktok user @colinvecchio went viral as sea foam churned the waves bright white.

Wave surges over Cayucos seawall

And in Cayucos, photographer Danna Dykstra-Coy posted video on Facebook of a powerful wave surging over the seawall in Cayucos and flooding Ocean Front Avenue and Cayucos Drive, sending kids and adults scurrying.