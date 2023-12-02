See a view from the International Space Station as it soars over SLO County

The International Space Station’s orbit around Earth took it on a path right over San Luis Obispo County on Friday, capturing a clear video of the Central Coast from outer space.

The account @ISSAboveYou posted the video on X on Friday afternoon, showing the space station moving over the Pacific Ocean near San Luis Obispo County to the sandy Oceano Dunes and Estero Bay before continuing east to the snow-capped mountains of the Sierra National Forest, according to a social media post.

This @Space_Station pass starts with a view of the Oceano Dunes on the Pacific coast near Santa Maria, California - and heads over the Central Valley @NWSHanford - where we view the recent snowfall over the southern @Sierra_NF @sequoiaforest

Dec 1, 2023 12:09 p.m. PST… pic.twitter.com/USSzCV0Dd4 — ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) December 1, 2023

The space station traveled above the county at 12:09 p.m., according to the social media post.

The post also include a map of the route, which showed the space station on a northeast track straight over San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay, then Hanford and Visalia, before crossing above Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks on the way to Nevada.

A map shows the path the International Space Station took on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, as it passed over San Luis Obispo County.