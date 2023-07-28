See the weapons on display during North Korea’s military parade

According to the North Korean government, this is a Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile participating in a military parade on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on July 27, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image, and it cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The North Korean government identifed these as attack drones. The Korean language watermark reads

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu; North Korean leader Kim Jong Un; and China's vice chairman of the standing committee of the country’s National People’s Congress, Li Hongzhong, attend a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted fighting in the Korean War. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The North Korean government says this is an attack drone, seen during a military parade in the country on July 27, 2023. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, seventh from the right, attends a military parade on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on July 27, 2023. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shared center stage with senior delegates from Russia and China as he rolled out his most powerful nuclear-capable missiles in a military parade.

The event Thursday evening marked a major war anniversary with a show of defiance against the United States and deepening ties with Moscow as tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years.

State media said Kim attended the parade with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese ruling party official Li Hongzhong.

The streets and stands were packed with tens of thousands of spectators, who roared in approval as waves of goose-stepping soldiers, tanks and intercontinental ballistic missiles filled up the main road.

Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Edith Lederer in New York contributed to the report.