See the weapons on display during North Korea’s military parade

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shared center stage with senior delegates from Russia and China as he rolled out his most powerful nuclear-capable missiles in a military parade.
The event Thursday evening marked a major war anniversary with a show of defiance against the United States and deepening ties with Moscow as tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at their highest point in years.
State media said Kim attended the parade with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chinese ruling party official Li Hongzhong.
The streets and stands were packed with tens of thousands of spectators, who roared in approval as waves of goose-stepping soldiers, tanks and intercontinental ballistic missiles filled up the main road.
North Korea’s “firm support” for Russia’s war in Ukraine emboldens the two countries’ determination to cope with Western nations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech to North Korean officials on Thursday, according to a report in North Korean state media.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday the United States stands with countries fighting Chinese “bullying behavior” as he launched bilateral talks in Australia aimed at countering Beijing’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Austin and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the Australian city of Brisbane late Thursday ahead of annual bilateral meetings on Friday and Saturday that will focus on a deal to provide Australia, a defense treaty partner, with a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology.
French magistrates have filed preliminary charges against two Chinese citizens and two other people from France in an investigation of a leading chip supplier whose advanced technology with possible military uses was reportedly smuggled to China and Russia, allegedly skirting sanctions and export controls. The probe of Ommic, a Paris-region semiconductor manufacturer now in American hands, was launched by France's national prosecution service that specializes in cases involving arms proliferation. The probe is now being led by magistrates investigating suspected illegal exports, forgery and other suspected crimes, according to a French judicial official who spoke on condition of anonymity because of secrecy laws that cover magistrates' probes.
STORY: The widely anticipated parade on Thursday (July 27) night commemorated the 70th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, celebrated in North Korea as "Victory Day."Videos and photos released by the official KCNA showed leader Kim observing the parade with the Chinese and Russian delegations, including Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who were the first such visitors to North Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
A judge is scheduled to consider Friday whether Hawaii can continue enforcing a new law banning firearms on its world-famous beaches, a measure that state leaders say makes them safer. The state's latest gun control measure landed in court because of a lawsuit by three Maui residents who want to carry guns on beaches and other places deemed sensitive by the law, which took effect this month and involves a misdemeanor offense. Lawyers for the plaintiffs, Jason and Alison Wolford and Atom Kasprzycki, say they especially want to protect themselves at isolated beaches where they might be fishing or going for a walk rather than sunbathing or swimming.
Sara Khadem, the Iranian chess player who fled to Spain after competing in an international tournament without wearing a mandatory hijab, was on Wednesday granted Spanish nationality, a government minister announced."In response to the exceptional circumstances concerning Mrs Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, I have just granted her Spanish nationality," said Justice Minister Pilar Llop, quoted in the country's Official Journal of the State (BOE), and using Khadem's full name.
The Russian invaders are sending new conscripts from the Russian Federation who have not undergone any combat training to the front. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Quote: "Russian occupation forces continue to send newly conscripted servicemen into combat without prior combat training.
The White House said that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea amid the Kremlin's difficulties in acquiring weapons. Source: Voice of America citing John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House Quote: "It's been no secret .
Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi (left), Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 2019 Russia-Africa summit in Sochi. by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesTwo critical issues must be top of mind for African leaders when they meet President Vladimir Putin at the second Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg this week. First, they should be concerned that they don’t have a common position on the Russian-Ukraine war. The second issue of concern is the pres