See WFTV’s top 9 web stories from 2023

From rescued dachshunds to radioactive material in the roads to Disney’s very public battel with Florida’s governor, check out WFTV.com’s top 9 most viewed stories of 2023.









1. See who just bought 20 acres next to The Villages

This story is from May 9 and was a available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. An out-of-state multifamily developer has purchased nearly 20 acres in Lake County adjacent The Villages. The pair of parcels are home to a handful of buildings, including a 6,420-square-foot former restaurant built in 2013. According to the companies website, he developer has multifamily housing projects underway or recently completed in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

2. Buc-ee’s receives approval for new Central Florida location; here’s where it will be

This story is from earlier in the year, on Feb. 26. The popular gas station chain, Buc-ee’s, received the green light to open a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps.

3. Power play: Disney handicapped new Reedy Creek board before handing over control

This article was published on March 30 and was another brick thrown in the battle between Disney and Gov. Ron DeSantis. In their final days of controlling the Reedy Creek improvement district’s board, Disney executives and attorneys found a way to poison the authority of the incoming members appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and effectively oversee the area’s development. On Feb. 8, 2023, as the Florida House was passing legislation to give DeSantis his new power, Reedy Creek’s board members signed a development agreement with the company that allowed Disney maximum developmental power over its territory for the next 30 years.

4. Florida lawmakers pass bill allowing radioactive material to be built into Florida roads

This story was written on May 8 after conservation groups across the Southeast United States urged Gov. DeSantis to veto the bill. The bill passed by legislators permits the use of toxic phosphogypsum in “demonstration” road projects in Florida. Critics said this is the first step in a phosphate industry push to eventually use the waste in roads nationwide. The Environmental Protection Agency prohibits using the toxic phosphate waste in roadway construction because it poses an unacceptable risk to road construction workers, public health and the environment. The governor signed the bill into law on Thursday, June 29,

5. A dozen dachshunds rescued by Brevard County shelter after owner’s death

This story real touched the hear of Central Floridians and was published on Sept. 27 after more a dozen dachshunds were brought to the SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center after their owner passed away. Workers said that is only half of the animals in the man’s care at the time of his death. They said the man’s friends and other rescues were able to take in more than half of his dogs and his farm animals and birds. The good news, All of the dachshunds were rescued.

6. Walmart will be closing 23 stores this year; here’s a list

This national story was published by the Cox Media Group National Content Desk on May 17 and detailed the 23 stores that would close across the country.

7. Southwest Airlines adds new nonstop flights from here

This story is also available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal and was published on March 17. Orlando International Airport is a popular and well-traveled airport, so when Southwest Airlines, OIA’s busiest passenger carrier, announced that it was increasing its flight options people wanted to know.

8. Central Florida man who previously impersonated police officer faces slew of insurance fraud charges

This story was published on Jan. 20 and involved a man who frequently impersonated police officers. Jeremy Dewitte may have retired his Metro State motorcycle one year ago, but the law hasn’t finished catching up to the convicted police impersonator. Investigators filed nearly one dozen charges against Dewitte Thursday, accusing him of a years-long effort to use his funeral escort business to defraud insurance companies.

9. How Brightline train’s Orlando ridership fared in its 1st four weeks

And finishing off the list at number 9 was a story that ran on Oct. 23 and was also available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The big build up to Brightline’s launch of a new station at Orlando International Airport.

