A terrifying day: Photos and video from the Paddock Mall shooting scene

Just before 4 p.m. Saturday, law officers rushed to the Paddock Mall, 3100 SW College Road, Ocala, in response to a shooting call.

The mall was evacuated and law enforcement investigated. Hours later, police reported that one man had been killed in what appeared to be a targeted shooting. A woman also was shot in the leg.

Here are some photos and video from the scene.

