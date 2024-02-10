See where Baton Rouge is ranked on list of best-performing large cities in US

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A report by the Milken Institute discovered the top 200 best-performing small and large cities in the United States.

According to the Milken Institute, the report took into account labor market performance, high-tech impact, and access to economic opportunities.

Over 400 cities in the U.S. were included in the ranking and were broken down into five different tiers. The top-ranked cities would be placed in tier one and the bottom-ranked cities would be placed in tier five, according to the report.

Baton Rouge is ranked 155th out of the 200 best-performing large cities in the U.S. According to the report, Baton Rouge improved its ranking from 2023, when it was ranked 194th out of the 200 U.S. cities.

The best-performing large city in the U.S., based on the report, was Austin-Round Rock, Texas and the best-performing small city was Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Check out the top 10 best-performing large cities in the U.S.

Austin-Round Rock, Texas Raleigh, North Carolina Boise City, Idaho Salt Lake City, Utah Provo-Orem, Utah Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas, Missouri Dallas-Plano-Irving, Texas Olympia-Tumwater, Washington Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, North Carolina, South Carolina

