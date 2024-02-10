See where Baton Rouge is ranked on list of best-performing large cities in US
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A report by the Milken Institute discovered the top 200 best-performing small and large cities in the United States.
According to the Milken Institute, the report took into account labor market performance, high-tech impact, and access to economic opportunities.
Over 400 cities in the U.S. were included in the ranking and were broken down into five different tiers. The top-ranked cities would be placed in tier one and the bottom-ranked cities would be placed in tier five, according to the report.
Baton Rouge is ranked 155th out of the 200 best-performing large cities in the U.S. According to the report, Baton Rouge improved its ranking from 2023, when it was ranked 194th out of the 200 U.S. cities.
The best-performing large city in the U.S., based on the report, was Austin-Round Rock, Texas and the best-performing small city was Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Check out the top 10 best-performing large cities in the U.S.
Austin-Round Rock, Texas
Raleigh, North Carolina
Boise City, Idaho
Salt Lake City, Utah
Provo-Orem, Utah
Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee
Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas, Missouri
Dallas-Plano-Irving, Texas
Olympia-Tumwater, Washington
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, North Carolina, South Carolina
