See where Columbus Zoo ranks among most beautiful aquariums in the U.S.

One of the most beautiful aquariums in the country is right here in Columbus.

Online equipment retailer Aquarium Store Depot analyzed Tripadvisor reviews for 175 public aquariums in America, ranking them based on the percentage of reviews containing words such as "beautiful," "breathtaking" and "picturesque."

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium ranked 16th on the list, with 16.9% of 2,704 reviews containing such keywords. The top spot went to Blue Isle Aquarium in Detroit, with 30.7% of 127 reviews containing those keywords.

A file photo of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's sign.

Here's a full list of the 20 most beautiful aquariums, according to the analysis:

