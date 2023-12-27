See where Mississippi ranks compared to other states in these obscure lists

Have you ever wondered how easy it is to play pickleball in Mississippi compared to other states? Or what dog breed Mississippians prefer?

Maybe not, but you can read on to find out the answers and collect some unique fun facts to slip into conversations.

The second worst state to play pickleball

Pickleball, a sport that initially rose to popularity in the 1960s, has been making a major comeback in recent years.

Pickleball Union conducted a study to determine which states were the best and worst options to play pickleball. Each state received a ranking out of 100 based on factors such as number of courts, temperature and precipitation. These factors were scaled against the state's population.

With a score of 26.2, Mississippi came in second to last.

The state combines high average temperatures with a lack of venues — the study found only 52 courts in the whole state. Mississippi was trailed only by Louisiana.

Mississippians are also less likely to search online for pickleball-related queries. The Pickleball Union study found that the state's annual search volume for pickleball-related terms is 540.6 per 100,000 people.

The Country Club of Jackson is a rare pickleball haven in the state, with several courts.

Home of the bulldogs

Dogs are often considered part of the family. Forbes Advisor reports that two-thirds of American households include at least one dog. Forbes Advisor conducted a study to determine each state's preferred breed.

Bully watches the battle for the Golden Egg during the 116th Egg Bowl at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville Thursday Nov. 28, 2019.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, bulldogs ranked top dog in Mississippi. Their popularity may be thanks to Mississippi State University's mascot, and English bulldog named Bully. The university sells seemingly endless amounts of merchandise decorated with cartoon bulldogs and has had more than 20 live bulldogs that have called the campus home.

The bulldog ranked number one in seven other states including other southern states such as North and South Carolina.

Fifth-best SAT scores

Mississippi is often at the bottom of education rankings for the United States. However, a study conducted by Nootroedge, found that the state had the fifth-highest SAT scores in the nation.

The study combined each test section of reading, writing and math to calculate each state's average score out of 1600.

Mississippi earned an average score of 1,226, which is 11% higher than the national average.

Other sites such as Prep Scholar and On To College also list Mississippi with an 1183 or higher, outranking the national average.

Unfortunately for the state, only 1% of Mississippi students take the SAT, tied for lowest in the nation.

Hattiesburg has the cheapest fast food

Fast food may seem like an affordable option if you don't want to cook, until you get to the added premium fees such as delivery charges and tips.

NetCredit conducted a study to determine which states and cities have the least percentage of premium fees for major chains including Burger King, Kentucky Fried Chicken, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Popeyes, Subway and Taco Bell.

Hattiesburg came out on top. Residents in this city pay, on average, 12.14% less for fast food than the rest of the nation.

The least fatal vehicle crashes

Drivers in Mississippi can feel a little safer next time they get behind the wheel. In study done by personal injury lawyers, Anidjar and Levine, Mississippi placed third in states with the least amount of fatal collisions.

The state was topped by Montana and South Dakota. Mississippi had 4.9% of fatal crashes involve two or more vehicles. This percentage is a third below the national average.

Motorcycle and bicycle riders can ride easy too; The same law firm determined Mississippi has the lowest percentage of fatal crashes involving a two-wheeled vehicle.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: See where MS ranks on these obscure national lists