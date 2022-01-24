SEE IT: Wild brawl erupts on Bronx street as teens try to steal stranger’s SUV

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after he and an accomplice were caught on video brawling on a Bronx street with two men they were trying to steal an SUV from, police said Monday.

The melee erupted on Southern Blvd. near E. 167th St. about 8:10 a.m. Dec. 29, cops said.

Security-camera video shows one of the victims, a 46-year-old man, leaning into the open front passenger door of a white SUV when he is approached from behind by the two teens.

One teen wore a white hoodie with the words “CITY MORGUE” on the front while the other was dressed in a dark jacket with a fur-lined hood over his head.

The teens seem to debate what to do before approaching the victim, the video shows. As the dark-dressed teen talks to the victim and shakes his hand, the teen in white runs around the vehicle to the driver’s side.

The teen in the dark coat then pushes the man, slams the door shut, runs around the vehicle and dives into the SUV, the footage shows. But the victim quickly catches up to him.

They scuffle and the older man pulls the teen out of the vehicle, the video shows.

A 54-year-old man ran over to help the victim and a wild brawl ensued with the two men and pair of teens all swinging their fists at each other.

The SUV rolled back, hitting the vehicle parked behind it, as one of the men was pummeled to the ground, the video shows.

The two teens eventually fled empty-handed, police said.

Both victims were treated for bruises at the scene by EMS.

Cops arrested the 14-year-old suspect Sunday for assault and attempted robbery. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

Cops are still seeking the second would-be crook.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.