See Wisconsin's new state legislative maps signed by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Tony Evers signed into law new electoral maps on Monday, reducing the 13-year Republican stronghold in the state Legislature that had been cemented by some of the most gerrymandered electoral boundaries in the nation.

Under the previous maps, Republicans held about two-thirds of both the state Assembly and Senate. Under the new boundaries, the state Assembly and state Senate will likely see more balance between the two parties.







See the new state Assembly districts

This map shows Wisconsin state Assembly districts under the previous 2022 map on the left, and the new 2024 map on the right. Each district is colored according to whether itleans Democrat, leans Republican, or is acompetitive district (within 5%).

Old maps (2022)

New maps (2024)

Note: The partisan lean of districts is calculated based on voting data from national and local elections from 2016 to 2022. Districts with less than 5% difference in Republican and Democratic votes are considered competitive districts.

Map by Andrew Hahn and Eva Wen / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Republicans currently hold 64 out of 99 state Assembly seats under the Republican-drawn maps.

Under the new state Assembly map, the districts are more evenly split. The new map has 46 districts that lean Republican and 45 districts that lean Democratic.

The eight districts left are likely to be a toss-up between Democratic and Republican candidates.







See the new state Senate districts

This map shows Wisconsin state Senate districts under the previous 2022 map on the left, and the new 2024 map on the right. Each district is colored according to whether itleans Democrat, leans Republican, or is acompetitive district (within 5%).

Old maps (2022)

New maps (2024)

Note: The partisan lean of districts is calculated based on voting data from national and local elections from 2016 to 2022. Districts with less than 5% difference in Republican and Democratic votes are considered competitive districts.

Map by Andrew Hahn and Eva Wen / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Under the previous maps, Republicans hold 22 out of 33 state Senate seats.

Under the new state Senate map, 14 out of 33 districts are Democratic-leaning, while 15 are Republican-leaning.

Four districts are competitive, where either party has a fair chance of winning them.

More: Lawmakers are redrawing Wisconsin’s legislative map. How does this computer-generated version compare to one drawn by committee?

Methodology

The Journal Sentinel based its analysis of the districts on precinct-level voting data in national and local elections from 2016 to 2022 calculated by Dave's Redistricting App. The Journal Sentinel defined districts that are 5% more Democratic than Republican as Democratic-leaning and vice versa. Districts with a less than 5% difference in the number of Republican and Democratic votes are considered competitive districts.

Eva Wen and Andrew Hahn can be reached at qwen@gannett.com and ahahn@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Interactive: Explore Wisconsin's new electoral maps