SEE IT: Woman removes bright orange wig after smashing Manhattan taxi window with cinderblock to steal phone

Orange you glad you’re not this cabbie?

A woman in a fiery orange wig smashed a taxi cab window with a cinderblock during a bold broad-daylight robbery caught on video, police said Wednesday.

The 58-year-old victim had parked his yellow cab near the entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel on W. 37th St. near Ninth and went to use a nearby restroom when the crook struck about 10 a.m. March 24.

As the cabbie was answering nature’s call the woman hoisted the cinderblock over her right shoulder and smashed the driver’s side window, video recorded by a witness shows.

She reached into the taxi and snatched the cabbie’s iPhone 8 and $40 in cash before running off.

The person recording the theft on his phone — who never did anything to thwart the crime — continued to film the woman as she ran down W. 37th St.

Halfway down the block the crook, clad in a black coat, hid behind a cherry picker truck and removed her wig, which she apparently stuffed in a green-and-white bag slung over her shoulder.

The cabbie found his raided cab a short time later and called police.

Investigators on Wednesday released the video in the hopes that someone recognize the robber, who has not been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.