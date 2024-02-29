“We see what’s working, and what doesn’t work," Food pantries start collaboration in Norwich

As food deserts and inflation are issues in the area, Norwich food pantries will collaborate to improve their service.

The United Way of Southeastern Connecticut held a food pantry meeting for Norwich and surrounding areas, with Uncasville and Montville, on Feb. 21. The goal is to improve collaboration among providers, Dina Sears-Graves, president and CEO of the local United Way, said.

“There’s a lot of gaps that are missing because everyone is working in isolation,” she said. “It was our idea to bring them together so we can really align the food system.”

Collaboration leads to shared resources and knowledge, and optimizes schedules, Sears-Graves said.

Norwich Salvation Army Service Extension Assistant and Case Worker LeAnn Rees stocks shelves in the food pantry. She's interested in the opportunity to collaborate with other food pantries in the area.

Coordination of open times means better access

“It’d be ideal to have food open 24/7 through your system,” she said. “You don’t want everyone to be open Wednesday at 5 p.m. and not open the rest of the week.”

The United Way of Southeastern Connecticut, which operates the Gemma Moran United Way Labor Food Center in New London, supplies numerous food pantries in eastern Connecticut, along with its own mobile food pantry.

These meetings will be quarterly. The United Way has met with New London food pantries like this for about a year. During those meetings, the agencies wanted more trainings to better serve their communities, so the United Way began giving more trainings, like trauma-informed care training, Sears-Graves said.

Working together helps pantries learn best practices, how to work with families, and more, so all the food pantries can be successful, UCFS Vice President of Business Development Pam Kinder, who also runs UCFS’ food pantry with Jen Ermler, marketing communications manager.

What's working and what's not

“We see what’s working, and what doesn’t work,” Kinder said.

One group to join the next meeting is the Norwich Salvation Army, which serves 80 food pantry clients each week. While food is easy to get, pet food and toiletries can be a challenge, and the pantry isn’t open on weekends, Service Extension Assistant and Case Worker LeAnn Rees said.

“By collaborating, we can better feed and reach people,” she said, “I get calls from people who need food deliveries, but I can’t. Maybe (another agency) can do delivery when I cannot.”

Rees will tell clients where to go if they need emergency food, but she hasn’t collaborated with other pantries in the area yet. Rees said she would like to learn more about other agencies.

“I’m looking for new insights,” Rees said.

On the volunteer side of things, it’s helpful to tell clients where other food items or services may be available, Norwich Salvation Army Volunteer Jay Fogle said.

Anyone who wants to learn more should contact Food Center Vice President Annie Stockton. She can be reached at 860-237-3952 or annie.stockton@uwsect.org.

