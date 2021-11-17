‘See Y’all on the Brighter Side’: T-Pain Shares Video of His Rolls-Royce Getting Repo’d, Warns Fans To Watch the Person Watching Their Money

Rapper T-Pain shared a video of his Rolls-Royce being repossessed on Instagram on Nov. 9 and warned fans to be careful with their money. The footage shows the repo man loading the Rolls-Royce up on the truck as the rapper tries to change his mind.

“There’s nothing I can do,” said the repo man. “I gotta take it,” he declared.

With that, the repo man loaded up the car in the dark of night as T-Pain stood by helplessly and watched. He is shown signing the paperwork before going back inside his house.

The rapper later shared video footage of the car being repo’d on Instagram with a caption warning folks to watch the people who watch their money.

“If you have somebody watching your money, make sure you have somebody watching THEM too,” he wrote. “The good news is I’ve been here before and I know how to bounce back so f–k it. Y’all be careful out here man and watch your business like you watch your b—es. See y’all on the brighter side.”

The Grammy-Award-winning artist’s car may have been repossessed, but he still has a lot to look forward to. T-Pain also has a new book out called “Can I Make You A Drink?” about his love of mixology. The rapper’s new liquor guide features cocktails named after his songs and classic cocktails modified by the artist.

The new author posted a picture of himself and fellow rapper Lil Jon celebrating his new book on Twitter Nov. 8 with the caption “Enjoy the book, bro @LilJon. #CanIMixYouADrink out now.”

T-Pain also dropped a teaser for his new video for “I’m Cool With That” on Twitter Nov. 8 with the caption, “Music video for “I’m Cool With That” out now on my @YouTube. Shoutout to the baddest @NykiaViiri for being a part of this wild ride #SimpinAintEasy.”

The rapper has also been nominated for a Soul Train Certified Soul Award. The ceremony airs on Nov. 28 on BET. His record label Nappy Boy Entertainment tweeted about the nomination on Twitter on Nov. 9.

“.@TPAIN has been nominated for a @SoulTrain Certified Soul Award. Don’t miss the #SoulTrainAwards, Sunday, Nov 28 8/7c!”

